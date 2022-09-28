Mani Ratnam reveals Ajay Devgn is the narrator in Ponniyin Selvan I; also thanks Anil Kapoor

Mani Ratnam has revealed that Ajay Devgn is also a part of his upcoming ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film stars Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It also features Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan I might register biggest opening ever for a Mani Ratnam film)

Anil Kapoor's voice could be heard in the trailer that was recently unveiled. Anil narrated certain portions in the Hindi trailer. “I have two more people to thank from the Hindi film industry, one is Anil Kapoor, it was his voice on the trailer and one more is Ajay Devgn, it will be his voice on the main film," the filmmaker told PTI Bhasha.

An Indian Express report also quoted him as saying, that he earlier tried to make the film three decades ago. “This is the film that M G Ramachandran wanted to make. And I thought of making it after my film Nayakan (1987) with Kamal Haasan. We both wanted to do this film. At that time, we had not started casting. We just had Kamal as the hero and we were working on the script. And it didn’t materialize because it’s too big. We couldn’t put the whole story into a single film. Also, we couldn’t afford it.”

Ponniyin Selvan: I is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name. The film traces the story of the early days of a powerful king Arulmozhivarman, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Earlier, Mani Ratnam had said that he read the book, when he was in class 10 and was mesmerised by its world and characters. He said it was the first big Tamil adventure that he read and was fascinated with the vivid fashion that it was a written as a spectacle. “I could visualise while reading it,” he said.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON