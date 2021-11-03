Nidhhi Agerwal: Took one day break just to celebrate Diwali with family

Diwali is just around the corner and actor Nidhhi Agerwal has decided to take a break from her jam-packed schedule to go to Bengaluru just for a day to celebrate the festival of lights with her family. For the actor, the perfect Diwali celebration includes indulging in good food, lighting diyas, and making new memories.

Agerwal tells us, “I had a couple of shoots lined up, but I took a break from my professional commitments to go to my home for Diwali, so I also can be a part of the puja with the family. Also, this time my mother has got a special outfit stitched for me especially for Diwali celebrations.”

Sharing her Diwali plans, the Bhoomi actor reveals she is “going to enjoy to the fullest” this Diwali. “I am going to be with my family, eat some good food, indulge in nice sweets, play card games, and just spend time with my family members,” she says.

Diwali is one festival Agerwal eagerly waits for and it is going to be no different this year as well. “I usually like celebrating Diwali by decorating our house. We light up the entire house, and put flowers everywhere. Then, we also dress up and then go clicking some nice pictures. Not to forget the puja. We usually have a party on Diwali,” she expresses with excitement.

After her break, the 28-year-old will head back to sets as she has three films to wrap up. “I have two Telugu films for which I am shooting right now. Out of the two, one is a pan-India period drama, which is being made on a huge scale. So, a lot of shooting for that film is left, which we plan to release sometime early next year. Then, I have one Telugu film, and another Tamil film for which I am shooting,” says the actor.

Ending on a positive note, Agerwal says, “Just be happy. Do your work and spend time with your family”.

