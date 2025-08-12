Not Thammudu, 3BHK or Nadikar, this delightful Tamil film is the most-watched South movie on OTT

Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5, which was released on Prime Video on August 1, 2025, has emerged as the most watched movie on OTT for the week of August 4 to 10, 2025, according to Ormax media. But in the second spot we have the delightful Tamil film, titled Paranthu Po, which is now streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Paranthu Po making it to the top list is commendable, considering it does not have a star cast or hero such as Nithiin in the Telugu film Thammudu, Siddharth in the Tamil film 3BHK or even Tovino Thomas in the Malayalam film Nadikar, all of which landed in the OTT space recently. Thammudu, 3BHK on OTT

Paranthu Po the most-watched South movie on OTT

Paranthu Po is a 2025 Tamil film, helmed by noted filmmaker Ram. The endearing film, which narrates the tale of a young boy and explores his bond with his father especially, has amassed 2.2 million views for the week of August 4 to 10, Ormax Media has reported.

The other two south films on the list are 3BHK and Thammudu, with 1.7 million views and 1.2 million views, respectively. Notably, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Hindi film Sarzameen has once again made it to top five. Also starring Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the film amassed 1.4 million views in the current week. Sarzameen, which made its direct-to-OTT release on July 25, 2025, is now streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.

The other south film which released on OTT recently was Tovino Thomas’ Nadikar. The Malayalam film features an ensemble cast, including Bhavana, Balu Varghese and Soubin Shahir, who hogged attention with his viral song Monica from Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie.

Paranthu Po plot and cast

On the other hand, Paranthu Po revolves around the highly energetic kid Anbu and his father Gokul, who along with his wife are struggling to make both ends meet. But the father and the son go on a road trip, letting them (and the viewers) rediscover the beauty of simple things in life. Mithul Ryan plays the lively Anbu, while Shiva is seen as Gokul with Malayalam actress Grace Antony playing his wife. Malayalam Aju Varghese also leaves a mark with his performance, which even fetched him appreciation from megastar Mammootty.