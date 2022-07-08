Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Jayam Ravi's first look as ‘Raja Raja Cholan’ unveiled, fans wonder why character’s name changed

The first look poster of the titular character of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released in two parts, was unveiled on Friday. Several fans asked if the makers have changed the character’s name from the original Tamil novel or is it just a typographical error. Teaser of the Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and Chiyaan Vikram film is set to be launched on Friday. Read more: Aishwarya Rai’s poster from Ponniyin Selvan leaves fans speechless

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, based on the eponymous epic novel by Kalki, has been produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Lyca Productions will be releasing the film. The first part will release in cinemas worldwide on September 30. A tweet from Madras Talkies on Friday read: “Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of the Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola…introducing Ponniyin Selvan! (sic).” Earlier, On Wednesday, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan had unveiled a new poster of Aishwarya Rai as Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor. Fans had flooded the comment section of the post with fire and heart emojis.

Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of the Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola…introducing Ponniyin Selvan! #PS1 TEASER OUT TODAY AT 6PM@LycaProductions #ManiRatnam @arrahman @tipsofficial pic.twitter.com/4xzJCzTvT8 — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) July 8, 2022

In the comments section, fans asked if and why the character’s name has been changed. One fan wrote: “First ‘Aditya’ now 'Arunmozhi. Never in my life I thought I'd have hate to see someone portray my mighty Chola king!” Another fan wrote, “Looks like Jayam Ravi’s character was intentionally named as Arunmozhi Varman and not Arulmozhi Varman. Like how Aaditha Karikalan was changed to Aditya Karikalan (sic).” One more person said, “Okay so they changed his name or it's a typo on the poster? (sic).”

The film has music by AR Rahman, while Ravi Varman handled cinematography. Sreekar Prasad took care of editing and Thota Tharani was roped in for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues. Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel.

The film’s title poster was unveiled in January 2020. Immediately, the film had gone on the floors in Thailand, where a major portion of the first schedule was shot before it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The poster featured a sword with a golden hilt and it bears the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words ‘Beginning of the Golden Era’.

