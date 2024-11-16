Producer SS Kumaran slams Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan for using his title LIC without permission

On Saturday, Nayanthara posted a scathing letter to Dhanush on social media alleging that he was being ‘vengeful’ and not allowing them to use a three-second footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Thaan. The post went viral and there has been an outpouring of support for Nayanthara as well as Dhanush on social media. (Also read: After Nayanthara's scathing letter for Dhanush, husband Vignesh Shivan mocks his 'spread love' speech) Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.(Instagram)

SS Kumaran's statement

Now, director-producer SS Kumaran has issued a letter where he alleged that the title of Vignesh Shivan’s film LIC was actually registered with him (Suma Pictures in 2015) and though he had not given him permission, the director has used the title for his Pradeep Ranganathan film. This was an issue already raised by SS Kumaran in December 2023.

The official statement of SS Kumaran.

In the letter he released on Saturday afternoon, SS Kumaran wrote, “Dhanush has served you a legal notice for using three seconds of footage without his permission. However, your husband has used the title LIC for his even though he knew that it was registered under my production house. He asked me for permission through someone and I had not granted it. Still, he went ahead and marketed the film as LIC. How do you justify this?”

More details

The director-producer went on to add that the title LIC and his story have an intricate connection and he had denied permission politely as a result. He stated that despite that Vignesh Shivan went ahead with the attitude ‘what can you do?’. “In which God’s forum is Vignesh Shivan going to reply to this?” quested Kumaran.

“You patiently waited for two years for permission from someone who was more powerful than you to use that footage but you trampled all over me as I’m a small producer. That has really upset me and you need to answer for that in a God’s forum. I have gone through so much emotional turmoil and pain because of what you did and it has affected my film also,” he stated. “Every filmmaker spends time and money on his films and if you want to use anything for your business purposes, you need to understand that you need to take permission legally and through correct procedures. You are not doing anything for free but you are trying to use our footage/title for free which is a terrible trend you and your husband are trying to set in the film industry.”