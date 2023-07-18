Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / As Rajinikanth chills in Maldives, new picture of actor walking barefoot on beach surfaces online

As Rajinikanth chills in Maldives, new picture of actor walking barefoot on beach surfaces online

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 18, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Rajinikanth is currently on a vacation in Maldives. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his next Tamil film, Lal Salaam.

Rajinikanth is currently on a vacation in Maldives. The actor had flown to the tourist destination last week after wrapping up the shoot of his next film, Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth. Now a new picture of Rajinikanth walking barefoot on the beach in a casual T-shirt and shorts has surfaced online. Also read: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia cut massive cake as they wrap up Jailer shoot. See pics

A Twitter user shared Rajinikanth's picture from Maldives.
A Twitter user shared Rajinikanth's picture from Maldives.

Rajinikanth's Maldives vacation

Rajinikanth had reached Maldives last week. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had shared two pictures from the actor's arrival on Twitter. He had captioned the pics, “Superstar @rajinikanth on his way from Chennai to Maldives.”

One picture showed him standing in front of a SriLankan Airlines plane with a sling bag across his shoulder. Another showed him being welcomed with flowers by the airline staff.

Rajinikanth in Maldives.
Rajinikanth in Maldives.

Rajinikanth wrapped up Lal Salaam shoot

Rajinikanth completed filming for his guest appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth's directorial venture Lal Salaam. His look as Moideen Bhai has already been unveiled. Last week, she took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture to from the film's set. The photos featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya along with cast members Vishnu Vishal and Jeevitha. Aishwarya captioned the pictures, "Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa.. #lalsalaam moideen bhai #anditsawrap for THE SUPERSTAR."

Rajinikanth's look from Lal Salaam.
Rajinikanth's look from Lal Salaam.

On July 16, Aishwarya shared more pictures from the second schedule wrap and they also celebrated Vishnu Vishal's birthday on the occasion. Lal Salaam is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. AR Rahman has composed music for the film which is expected to be released in theatres this year.

Rajinikanth's Jailer

Rajinikanth will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures. The makers of the film released the film's second single Hukum, composed by Anirudh Ravichander on Monday. He has recently signed a new film with filmmaker TJ Gnanavel.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which didn't turn out to be a success. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: "Rajinikanth is earnest as always but cannot save the film from being a colossal disaster."

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out