Rajinikanth denies targetting Vijay with Kaka-Kalugu story: 'He grew up in front of my eyes'

Rajinikanth has denied that he was referring to Vijay when he shared the Kaka-Kalugu story at the Jailer audio launch. Speaking at the Lal Salaam audio launch on Friday, Rajinikanth asked his and Vijay's fans not to call them each other's competition. He talked about how Vijay is much younger than him and is not his competition. Also read: Rajinikanth on Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: 'This is spirituality and not politics' Rajinikanth will next be see in Lal Salaam. (ANI)

Rajinikanth on Vijay and crow-eagle story

"The story of a crow and eagle was interpreted differently. On social media, many spread rumours saying it was against Vijay. It's so disappointing. Vijay grew up in front of my eyes. During the shooting of Dharmathin Thalaivan, he was just 13 years old and looked at me from upstairs. After the shooting, SA Chandrasekar introduced Vijay to me and said that he was interested in acting. He asked me to tell Vijay to concentrate on his studies first. I advised him to complete his schooling. Vijay then became an actor, and now he's at the top because of his discipline, hard work and talent," he said as per India Today.

Requesting fans, he further said, "He is going to politics next. It feels sad to hear that there's competition between us. Vijay had said that he is his competition and I have also stated the same. It's disrespectful to say that we are each other's competition. I'd request our fans not to compare."

Rajinikanth had even wished Vijay for his film Leo. He had told reporters earlier, "I wish the film a huge success. I pray to God the film should become a huge success.”

Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Lal Salaam. It was scheduled to hit theatres on Pongal but has now been pushed to February 9. It has been directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth and presented by A Subaskaran. AR Rahman has given music for the film. It is made under the production house Lyca Productions.

Rajinikanth's last release was Jailer, which turned out to be one of last year's biggest blockbusters. Sun Pictures backed the Nelson Dilipkumar film.

