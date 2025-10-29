Rajinikanth greets fans on flight while traveling economy to Goa for Jailer 2 shoot. Watch

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is currently filming his upcoming movie, Jailer 2, under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. A video of the actor travelling to Goa in an economy seat and greeting fans on the flight is now circulating on social media. Take a look. Rajinikanth greeted fans on a flight to Goa recently, a video of which is circulating online.

Rajinikanth greets fans while flying economy

The video shared by fans online shows Rajinikanth onboard a flight, sitting towards the front. As numerous passengers whip out their phones and cheer, he stands up and waves at the fans briefly before sitting down again. The aeroplane staff also seem to smile as some fans even clap for him. What’s interesting is that Rajinikanth was seated in an economy seat, rather than in business class, as one would expect.

“Superstar #Rajinikanth turns a flight into a mini theatre with his charm! On his way to Goa for the #Jailer2 next schedule,” wrote one fan re-sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, “Very lucky fans.” One excited fan even wrote, “Rajinikanth in an economy seat — yet the aura around him feels first class.” Numerous fans also commented about how ‘lucky’ the fans who got to meet him were.

Upcoming work

2024 saw Rajinikanth star in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam and TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. This year, he starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and the film collected ₹518 crore worldwide. He is now shooting for the sequel to his 2023 hit film Jailer, which saw him as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan also reprises her role in the film, while Shiva Rajkumar confirmed he returns for a cameo. Balakrishna will also play a key role in it.

Rajinikanth is also touted to star in a film co-starring and produced by Kamal Haasan. An official announcement about the film and its director has yet to be made, though both actors confirmed the project on several occasions.