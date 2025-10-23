Shruti Haasan, Soundarya Rajinikanth talk about their superstar fathers' much-awaited film: ‘We are also waiting’

Actor Shruti Haasan and Soundarya Rajinikanth, a graphic designer and producer, spoke about their superstar fathers’ upcoming film at an event. At an award ceremony hosted by Galatta Tamil, the duo was asked about Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film. Here’s how they responded. Shruti Haasan and Soundarya Rajinikanth spoke about Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's film at an event.

Shruti, Soundarya about Kamal-Rajinikanth’s film

When Shruti and Soundarya were on stage, they were asked about the ‘young’ superstars film. When the hosts mentioned that they are waiting to see them together on-screen again, Shruti replied, “We also wish for it. We are also waiting like you,” and looked at Soundarya to see if she agreed.

When the hosts prodded them to give an update on the project, Soundarya chimed in and said, “It would be correct if our fathers gave the update. But definitely, Appa will work in Kamal uncle’s banner (Raaj Kamal Films International). What kind of movie it will be and all those details are a work in progress. So, Thalaiva himself will reveal it soon.”

About Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth’s film

At the SIIMA in September this year, Kamal revealed that he is working on a film with Rajinikanth. Talking about it, he said, “We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence), but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together.”

Rajinikanth also confirmed the same to the press the same month and said, “We are going to do a film with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The director has not yet been decided. Kamal and I want to do a film together. If we get a story and role, we will act.”