Sai Pallavi shares glimpses of her vacation with family to celebrate mother's birthday. Watch

Actor Sai Pallavi is on break with family and friends to celebrate her mother Radha Kannan's birthday week. On Sunday, Sai took to Instagram and shared a video featuring highlights of her holiday. The video featured her parents, Radha Kannan and Senthamarai Kannan and sister Pooja Kannan, giving a glimpse of how the family made the most of their vacation to a hilly region. (Also read: Vignesh Shivan wishes Nayanthara’s mom on birthday with unseen wedding pic, emotional tribute: 'A woman I love so much')

Taking to Instagram Reels, Sai posted the video which begins with her mother Radha cutting her birthday cake. She posted a picture of her parents. The video also shows her family enjoying the waterfall together. In the video, her sister Pooja can be seen kissing her mother while three of them including Sai posed for the camera in a cloudy sky. Sai wore a floral dress while her mom wore a floral suit.

She captioned the Reel with a flower emoji. One of her fans commented, “You are so cute just like weather behind you.” Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday to your mom.” Other fan asked her, “Are you from Coimbatore or Connoor area, because, these roads in the photos has some resemblance with roads I visited while travelling to Ooty. Anyway, whichever place it is, nice place indeed.” The fan made this comment since the place isn't revealed by her. Many of her fans wished and dropped heart emojis for her mother's special week.

Her sister, Pooja also took to her Instagram account and shared the glimpses from her trip. She captioned the Reel, “Mom's birthday week.” Sai Pallavi is the daughter of Radha Kannan and Senthamarai Kannan. She has a sibling named Pooja Kannan.

Sai Pallavi, who was recently seen playing a singer-activist in Virataparvam, plays a school teacher from a lower middle class family in Gargi. The story revolves around her character’s efforts to find out about the truth behind her father’s arrest.

