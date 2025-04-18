Shriram Natarajan's family issues statement after his videos left fans worried: ‘He is under expert medical care’

Actor Shriram Natarajan's family has issued a statement and requested everyone to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well-being. Shriram's recent Instagram reels featuring his messy appearance caused worry among fans and industry colleagues. Shriram Natarajan is known for films such as Maanagaram and Irugapatru.

The video quickly went viral, with users expressing concern for Shriram. In response, the family said in a statement, “We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice.”

The statement further read, "We kindly request everyone to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well-being," the statement continued. It urged both online and offline media platforms to refrain from spreading unverified updates or speculating about his health.

The family vehemently denied any views with respect to the health of the actor. "We also do not endorse any views expressed by certain individuals in interviews and deny the same completely," the statement clarified.

The statement concluded, "We thank you for your continued love, support, and understanding during this time!" Shriram is known for his roles in films such as Maanagaram and Irugapatru, as well as several short films and series.