‘I've always wanted to be a mother, maybe I'd adopt,’ says Shruti Haasan, admits she's ‘petrified’ of marriage

Actor Shruti Haasan recently spoke about everything from love and marriage to motherhood on a podcast. On Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, she got candid about how she has ‘always’ wanted to be a mother and why the thought of marriage ‘petrifies’ her. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan says Kamal Haasan ‘hates it’ when she talks about their lives as atheists, can’t stand astrology either) Shruti Haasan spoke about why marriage is not something she believes in and more.

Shruti Haasan on marriage

Shruti has been candid about not wanting to be married for a while now, even when she was dating artist Shantanu Hazarika. She opened up about why she decided that and said, “I just want to say I’m petrified at the idea of marriage, and I have no fear in saying that. I love wholeheartedly. I worked so hard my whole life to be my own person that the idea of attaching it by a piece of paper feels really scary to me. That’s it. But I believe in commitment, and I believe in loyalty, and I believe in all those things that marriage is supposed to represent. I can do that on my own; I don’t need a piece of paper.”

On wanting to be a mother

While she did not take names, Shruti said that she came close to getting married in the past, but the relationship broke down due to compatibility issues. She said it was important for partners to be compatible due to ‘potential children’ too. When asked about motherhood, she replied, “I have always wanted to be a mother. But I’ve never wanted to be a single mother because I think two parents are important for a child. If you can work towards having two parents, that would be great. I am not shaming single parents. Maybe I’d adopt. I think children are fascinating.”

Upcoming work

Shruti was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s 2023 film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. She will soon star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, Mysskin’s Train and H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, apart from the sequel of Salaar titled Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, which has yet to go on floors.