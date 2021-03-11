Shruti Haasan shares glimpse of her next onscreen character in new Instagram post
- Shruti Haasan has shared a new picture of herself and its possibly from her next film.
Actor Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in Netflix’s Telugu anthology film Pitta Kathalu, has hinted about her new project. She took to Instagram to share a new picture and also wrote that she has important announcement to make.
Sharing a stunning photo, Shruti captioned her post: “Another woman and another story. you’ll meet her soon.”
Going by her post, it’s a clear indication that Shruti is on the verge of a major announcement.
On the career front, Shruti was recently seen in Telugu film Krack, which went on to be a major winner at the box-office. She was paired with Ravi Teja in the movie, which was directed by Gopichand Malineni.
Shruti will also soon begin work on Prabhas’s Salaar. Salaar marks the maiden collaboration of director Prashanth Neel (of KGF fame) and Prabhas. Shruti Haasan has been signed as the leading lady.
The project was officially announced last December with a poster. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.
Shruti also has Tamil film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi gearing up for release soon. She is also busy with her independent music career. Not long ago, she took a sabbatical from cinema to focus more on singing.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma's daughter Samiera on 16th birthday with a pic: 'You call me Bebo Ma for a reason'
Not long ago, Shruti’s comments about commercial films following an interview were misinterpreted and it was made to sound like she didn’t enjoy being part of commercial films like Gabbar Singh and Race Gurram, two of the biggest successes in Shruti’s career.
