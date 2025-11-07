Shruti Haasan wishes Kamal Haasan on 71st birthday, calls him ‘most adorable daddy’ who still buys her favourite cookie

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to celebrate her father, Kamal Haasan, on his 71st birthday, calling him “my favourite human who also happens to be my incredible appa.” Accompanying the post was a heartfelt video montage packed with precious and goofy moments between father and daughter. On his 71st birthday, Kamal Haasan, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, was celebrated by his daughter, Shruti Haasan, who shared loving memories and appreciation for his wisdom and support.

Shruti wishes father Kamal Haasan

In a heartfelt post, Shruti wrote, “Thank you for your words of wisdom that you impart with such ease and humour.” She continued, “Thank you for being the most adorable daddy who still buys me my favourite cookies and snacks yourself. The best person to sing with and talk music and movies, and for being the one person who makes me laugh through everything.”

Her birthday wishes did not end there. In her message, she added: “This birthday I wish for you to be all that you continue to dream to be … your magic, your sparkle and your gorgeous soul is without comparison in this universe .. happy happy to you @ikamalhaasan.” The post concluded with a nod to their shared love of music, featuring The Beatles’ Let It Be as the background score.

Shruti Haasan, born on January 28, 1986 to Kamal and Sarika, followed in her father’s footsteps, carving her own path in the film industry as an actor and singer.

About Kamal Hassan

Kamal Haasan, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, has had a prolific acting journey spanning over six decades. Known for his versatility, he has delivered memorable performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam films, earning accolades as an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. Throughout his illustrious career, he has won numerous awards, including four National Film Awards for Best Actor, 19 Filmfare Awards across various languages, and the Padma Bhushan in 2014 for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. From classics like Moondram Pirai and Nayakan to recent hits, his contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.