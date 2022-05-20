Tamil musician D Imman’s ex-wife slams him for second marriage: ‘Was stupid to waste my time for a person like you’

Popular South Indian film composer D. Imman got married to Amelia, the daughter of the late Tamil actor, Ubald, on May 14. This was Imman’s second marriage, after he got separated from his first wife Monicka Richard in November 2020. A day after Imman’s second marriage, his ex-wife reportedly took to Twitter to slam his decision to ‘replace her’ in his life, after 12 years of marriage. Monicka further added that she had wasted her time on the musician. Read more: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil come together in action-packed thriller

D Imman’s former wife, Monicka Richard, reportedly tweeted about his second marriage.

On an unverified social media handle bearing Monicka Richard's name, a strongly worded statement was posted on May 15. “Dear D Imman. Congratulations on your second marriage. If it was so easy to replace someone in life who lived with you for 12 years so quickly, I think I was stupid to waste my time for a person like you. I honestly regret. You haven’t seen or cared about your own children for the past 2 years but surprisingly manged to find a replacement for them too? I will make sure to protect my children from your dad whatsoever. And also if needed I will protect the new child too,” it read.

Imman is a popular composer in Tamil cinema. He recently got married for the second time.

Imman married Amelia in Chennai in a close-knit ceremony. Soon after the wedding, Imman took to his social media accounts to share the news. “I’m ever grateful to my Father J. David Kirubakara Dass for being a strong pillar in my tough times. This Arranged Marriage is a major remedy, a source of Joy to all life challenges my family members faced in the last few years. A blessing indeed from my Mother Late Manjula David,” his post read.

Imman is a popular composer in Tamil cinema. Some of hit films include Kumki, Jilla, Romeo Juliet, Miruthan, Viswasam and Teddy among others. He had composed music for Rajinikanth’s last film Annaatthe, which bombed at the box-office.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON