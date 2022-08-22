Thiruchitrambalam box office: Dhanush’s film grosses over 50 crore in opening weekend

Dhanush’s latest Tamil release Thiruchitrambalam is performing extremely well at the box office. The heartwarming slice-of-life drama, directed by Mithran Jawahar, has grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. As per trade sources, this is one of the best box-office openings for Dhanush in recent years.

Thiruchitrambalam also stars Nithya Menen, Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj, Bharathiraja and Priya Bhavani Shankar. It features Dhanush in the role of a food delivery boy. It marks the fourth collaboration between director Mithran Jawahar with Dhanush. The duo had worked together in the past on films like Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Uttama Puthiran.

Film trade analyst and industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to announce the box office report of Thiruchitrambalam. He revealed that the film has grossed over ₹50 crore in its opening weekend. “@dhanushkraja's #Thiruchitrambalam has grossed more than ₹ 50 Crs+ at the WW Box Office for the 4-day opening weekend,” Ramesh wrote.

Last seen playing a no-nonsense assassin in Netflix’s The Grayman, Dhanush is currently filming for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir. Being directed by Venky Atluri, the film will see Dhanush playing the role of a professor. The project will mark Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry. Samyuktha Menon has been roped in to play the leading lady while GV Prakash Kumar has been signed to compose music. The project is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment.

Dhanush also awaits the release of Tamil Naane Varuven, which has reunited him with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan after a decade. Earlier, they had worked in Tamil films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. Meanwhile, there are reports that Dhanush will recommence work on his second directorial project, which he filmed briefly and shelved for reasons unknown.

