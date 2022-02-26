Valimai box office collection: Ajith's film gets 'best ever opening', could breach 100 cr on first weekend itself

Ajith Kumar’s latest Tamil release Valimai has set the cash registers on fire with the biggest opening for a Tamil film with a gross earning of ₹34 crore in Tamil Nadu. Despite releasing on a non-holiday, the film managed to mint big numbers. H Vinoth-directed and Boney Kapoor-produced Valimai, an action-thriller about a cop going after a biker gang, has registered the best ever opening for a Tamil film at the ticket windows, said trade analyst Trinath. Also read: Valimai review: Terrific action in Ajith Kumar film supersedes predictable story

“Valimai has taken a huge opening with approximately Rs. 34 crore gross earnings in TN. This is the best ever opening for a Tamil film at the box-office and it is expected to breach into the Rs. 100 crore club in its opening weekend. The response has been phenomenal,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that Valimai registered Rs. 34 crore gross opening in Tamil Nadu on first day.

In an interview to Indiaglitz, producer Boney Kapoor said his film has registered ‘very big’ opening. He didn’t disclose the exact number.

“It is definitely very big. I don’t know the exact numbers but from what I’ve hearing from my exhibitors and distributors, the number is very big. It is perhaps the biggest opening for any film in the Tamil industry,” Boney said.

Valimai features Ajith as a cop. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Boney Kapoor forayed into Tamil cinema with Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, the remake of Pink. Valimai is their second collaboration. The duo has also confirmed that they’ll be reuniting for a third project very soon.

The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, “In their second consecutive collaboration, filmmaker H. Vinoth and Ajith Kumar – after impressing with Nerkonda Paarvai (Tamil remake of Pink) - go all out to come up with a banger of an action flick that’s fun while it lasts. If you look at Valimai purely from the action standpoint, you’re in for a treat as some of the action stretches really standout. But if you evaluate the film beyond the action sequences, there’s hardly anything that keeps you invested, despite an earnest performance from Ajith. In essence, it’s a film where the action supersedes the largely predictable story.”

