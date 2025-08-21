Vijay gets teary-eyed seeing outpouring of love from fans at Madurai maanaadu; shares sweet moment with parents. Watch

Thousands of fans turned up at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam maanaadu (public meeting) in Madurai on Thursday to watch Tamil star Vijay discuss his future in politics. The actor looked emotional at the outpouring of love he received there as he greeted fans. His parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, looked proud of their son. Vijay looked emotional and shared a sweet moment with his parents at the Madurai maanaadu for TVK.

Vijay gets emotional at Madurai maanaadu

Pictures and videos from TVK's Madurai maanaadu began appearing online on Thursday evening. One drone shot of the venue showed that it was packed with thousands of fans turning up to hear Vijay speak. Some fans even broke through security to cheer for him and garland him, even as his security tried to hold them back.

One video in particular that caught everyone’s attention was that of Vijay getting emotional at the rally. The actor could be seen smiling but looking overwhelmed and happy at the outpouring of love he was receiving there. Numerous fans shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), commenting on how touched Vijay looked in the moment.

Another wholesome moment was when Vijay’s parents looked proud of their son. In the video, Vijay can be seen holding Chandrasekhar and nodding in excitement. He even held his parents' faces in gratitude, and they gave him a sweet hug in return after he successfully addressed the crowd.

Vijay’s future in politics

In February 2024, Vijay publicly announced that he plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections through his own party, TVK. In October the same year, he held his first maanaadu, kicking off his political campaign. The actor has made it clear that he will retire from acting and focus on politics in the future.

Last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s 2024 film The GOAT in dual roles, H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is touted to be his last film. The film is slated for release for Pongal 2026.