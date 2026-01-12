Vijay questioned for 6 hours by CBI on Karur stampede case, to be called again

TVK chief and actor Vijay was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for 6 hours on Monday (January 12) on the Karur stampede case. The deadly stampede, in which 41 people were killed while also injuring over 60 people, occurred on September 27 during a rally of the actor-politician in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai. (Also read: Karur stampede case: CBI grills Vijay over 7-hour delay to reach venue, safety lapses) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was questioned by the CBI. (HT_PRINT)

Vijay questioned by CBI As per the latest update by news agency PTI, Vijay was questioned for nearly 6 hours. The officials stated that he will be called again for questioning as some queries need to be clarified further. The CBI had wanted him to come on Tuesday (January 13) for questioning, but the actor requested an alternative date, citing Pongal.

On Monday, Vijay reached the CBI headquarters at 11.29 AM. After completion of the necessary formalities, he was taken to a team in the anti-corruption unit of the agency that is investigating the case. He left at around 6.15 PM.

Several fans had gathered around the premises of the headquarters to show their support of Vijay. The actor arrived in Delhi on a chartered flight from Chennai with some of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) colleagues.

About the stampede case The stampede occurred on September 27 last year, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, during a political rally organised by TVK. The event, which drew a massive crowd at the designated venue, turned chaotic, resulting in the death of 41 people and injuries to scores of people.

The Supreme Court, which ordered the CBI to investigate the case on October 26, had noted that statements by senior Tamil Nadu police officers defending their subordinates after the incident had eroded public trust and underscored the need for an “impartial, independent and unbiased” inquiry to restore faith in the criminal justice system.