Karur stampede case: CBI grills Vijay over 7-hour delay to reach venue, safety lapses

Karur Stampede case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began a detailed line of questioning of actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday (January 12). As per the latest update on news agency PTI, Vijay was questioned on alleged delays and crowd management lapses that took place during the rally in September last year. 41 people, including nine children, were killed and more than 50 were injured in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, about 400 km from Chennai. Actor and TVK chief Vijay appeared before the CBI on Monday (January 12). (@TVKVijayHQ)

What was Vijay questioned about? According to the latest update from the questioning, one of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. The investigators on the case are probing the gap between the scheduled start time of the programme and Vijay's actual arrival. They are looking into whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control.

The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and those of his party workers are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics. The CBI is also examining the organisational structure in the party to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for an independent probe.

About the Karur stampede Vijay, a Tamil cinema star for over three decades, has been drawing massive crowds since launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024. Tragedy struck around 7.30 pm when a stampede broke out shortly after Vijay began addressing supporters who had been waiting since the afternoon to see him.

As he spoke from atop his campaign vehicle, panic spread when people began fainting and falling in the overcrowded ground. Several women and children were among those who collapsed. Vijay stopped his speech midway, threw water bottles to stricken supporters, and appealed for police assistance as the situation spiralled out of control.

Vijay later offered his condolences via social media. “I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment in hospital.”