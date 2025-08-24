Vijay's fan dangerously hangs off railing to hand him book at maanaadu; watch how he reacted

Tamil star Vijay is entering politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He held a maanaadu (public meeting) in Madurai earlier this week, where he looked emotional at the outpouring of love he received. One fan, however, dangerously hung off a railing to get his attention. A video of how he reacted is doing the rounds on social media. (Also Read: Vijay gets teary-eyed seeing outpouring of love from fans at Madurai maanaadu; shares sweet moment with parents. Watch) Vijay was walking to the stage at the Madurai maanaadu when he noticed a fan dangerously hanging off a railing to meet him. (ANI)

Vijay fan hangs off railing to hand him book

A video taken at the maanaadu shows Vijay walking through the crowd on a long ramp on his way to the stage. A fan can be seen hanging off a railing dangerously while holding a book in their hand. Police and security personnel can be seen trying to convince him to come down and pull him to safety.

As Vijay walks by, he notices the fan hanging dangerously and stops to help him. Instead, the fan hands him a book, which he takes and walks away. Incidentally, in the same video, another fan can be seen breaking through his security. The fan holds Vijay’s shoulders and jumps in excitement before being pulled away.

Vijay posts video from maanaadu with fans

Vijay, who rarely posts on social media, acknowledged the love he received in Madurai from thousands of fans who turned up to hear him speak. He posted a video on his Instagram that racked up a whopping 98.7 million views at the time of writing. In the video, Vijay is all smiles as he takes a selfie video with a sea of fans cheering for him. Sharing it, he wrote in Tamil, “Your Vijay Your Vijay, I am coming as life. Your Vijay Your Vijay, I am the voice of simple man. Your Vijay Your Vijay, I am not a single person, I am a sea.”

Last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT, Vijay has wrapped up shooting for H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, which is slated to be his last film. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju also star in the film, which will be released in theatres for Pongal 2026.