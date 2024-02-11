Taylor Swift en route to the Super Bowl, confirms Chiefs owner's daughter: 'She is coming'

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is on her way to the Super Bowl, and the news comes straight from the source – Gracie Hunt, daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs' owner. With excitement building for the big game, Hunt's confirmation of Swift's attendance has sent fans into a frenzy. Not only is the Cruel Summer singer arriving shortly to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce and his team, but according to Hunt, there's even talk of an afterparty. Gracie Hunt initially posted a birthday tribute for Taylor, but later edited the caption to reveal what accessory Taylor Swift had been gifted (graciehunt/Instagram)

Taylor Swift arriving shortly at Super Bowl 2024

Earlier, around 4:00 PM PT, the 14-time Grammy winner touched down in Los Angeles from Tokyo, as previously reported. However, contrary to expectations, she landed in Los Angeles instead of Las Vegas, where the upcoming game is scheduled. Pictures obtained by TMZ suggest that Taylor may have headed to her Beverly Hills mansion. Nonetheless, as of now, the singer is en route to the Super Bowl.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, spoke to People about the Super Bowl plans. When asked about Taylor’s presence she said, “She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited.” Ms. Hunt confirmed the presence of the pop star to watch Travis Kelce play during the Super Bowl Party red carpet event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Chiefs Kingdom afterparty scheduled post-SuperBowl

Hunt also mentioned to the magazine that the team has an afterparty planned in case they win. However, she did not confirm whether Travis and Taylor will attend together. “there will be a Chiefs Kingdom afterparty that’s been planned.”

Gracie Hunt has always been a big fan of Taylor and Travis ever since they started dating. Previously she opened up about how happy she is to see them together on the OutKick the Morning podcast in December. “First of all, I think we’re all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy. I mean, it’s so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they’re wonderful for each other, and it’s just been so fun to watch this love story unfold.” She said.

Since the Chiefs secured their place in the Super Bowl, there's been a lot of excitement about whether Taylor Swift will be there, especially after wrapping up her recent Tokyo tour. The Midnight singer has not only boosted viewership for the game but also turned it into a star-studded affair. Swift's connection with the Chiefs' tight end and the NFL has even attracted people who aren't typically football fans to tune in for the Super Bowl.