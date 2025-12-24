‘Not the 1st time’: After Sivaji claims to respect women in apology, internet digs out offensive videos from Bigg Boss

Telugu actor Sivaji has been receiving criticism from celebrities and internet users alike after his comments at a movie event in Hyderabad. After he claimed to respect women and that he only made the statement because actresses have been mobbed recently, the internet dug out footage from his time on Bigg Boss Telugu, where he made similarly offensive and violent comments. (Also Read: Women's collective calls out silence over Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mobbing; Sivaji apologises after flak) Sivaji was the second runner-up on Season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu where he expressed similar views on women.

Comments Sivaji made against women on Bigg Boss Telugu

Sivaji was the second runner-up on Season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu, which was telecast in 2023. On the show, the actor was quite critical of his fellow contestants, particularly the women. He said on one occasion, “It’s a waste of time to talk to characterless people. What kind of game are they playing?”

On another occasion, he referred to a contestant as ‘chillar’ (cheap) and refused to give them the time of day. He also said, “Who is she even? Does anybody speak like that? Wouldn’t her future husband be scared of marrying her? Does anybody behave like that?” He also commented that he has ‘never seen’ women like the ones on the show in his life.

Sivaji also made violent comments on the show when he said, “Ide mana intlo aada pilla aite gontuku mida kalu vesi tokkevadini. Aa paddati ki. Ide mana intlo aadapilla aitepeeke vadini (If she were a woman from my household, I would’ve stomped her neck. I would’ve slapped her for her behaviour).” He also mentioned during his speech at the recent event that he would slap any actress who takes offence.

Internet says ‘not the first time’

The internet was not convinced by Sivaji’s apology and claim that he respected women and revered them as Goddesses. Nor were they convinced he only made the statement out of concern for their safety. Many pointed out that this was ‘not the first time’ he's made such comments.

One X (formerly Twitter) user posted his clips from the reality TV show, writing, “Veedi reality antha BB lone bayata padindhi. Kaani kondaru ammayilu kuda vaadini venakesukochaaru appudu. Top3 lo teeskochi pettaaru (His reality came out when he was on Bigg Boss. But some women supported him and brought him to top 3).”

When singer Chinmayi Sripada reposted his apology, writing, “Ammavaaru, Goddess, Mahashakti but yeah dont let your dress get you raped ya. Tsk tsk,” an X user also shared the old footage of Sivaji with her writing, “Ammai ante respect but intlo adapilla aithe gonthu meedha kaalu esi thokkutha (I respect women but will stamp on the neck of women at home).” A Redditor opined, “I think the reason that guy played mangapathi well is that he is literally that person in real life,” referring to his villainous role in Court: State vs a Nobody.

One Redditor pointed out that despite that Sivaji receives support, writing, “I don’t really care if he’s like this, but the comments supporting him on Yt and Insta are scary.” Another wrote, “Wow so he is a woman beater.” Another recalled that Sivaji refused to apologise for his comments on Bigg Boss Telugu 7 despite Nagarjuna asking him to, criticising that he should’ve been removed from the show. “Nagarjuna asked him to apologize but he refused and the host didn't give him a red card or anything,” they wrote.

What did Sivaji say?

Sivaji spoke at the pre-release event of Dhandoraa on Monday evening, that women should dress modestly or in sarees. He even referred to those who don’t do so as ‘daridrapu m***alu’ (wretched women), criticising them for showing their ‘saamaan’ (assets). He claimed in his apology that his intentions were right and he made the comments because he was concerened after Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were recently mobbed.

After massive backlash from actors and the Voice of Women collective, he issued a public apology and another to the Movie Artists Association (MAA). MAA President Vishnu Manchu stated that the apology was sufficient and hoped the issue would be resolved. But director Nandini Reddy and others have asked for a code of conduct and a long-term solution to the issue. The Telangana Women's Commission has also issued a notice to Sivaji.