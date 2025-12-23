Women's collective calls out silence over Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mobbing; Sivaji apologises after flak

Ever since actor Sivaji made misogynistic remarks against women at the pre-release event of Dhandoraa on Monday evening, he has been slammed by people on the internet for it. Now, the Voice of Women collective, along with Ram Gopal Varma and others, has also slammed the actor for his recent comments. Sivaji has now issued an apology following the backlash. (Also Read: Sivaji receives flak from internet and Chinmayi for moral policing women, using ‘incel’ terminology like ‘saamaan’) Sivaji has been called out for his comments on women, staying silent when Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed.

Voice of Women calls out silence after mobbing

The Voice of Women collective, represented by Nandini Reddy, Supriya Yarlagadda, Swapna Dutt, Lakshmi Manchu, and Jhansi, demanded an unconditional apology from Sivaji in an email they sent to the Movie Artistes Association. They also released a statement in which they criticised the industry’s silence regarding the recent mobbing of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Their statement reads: “It is deeply hypocritical when an industry that thrives on glamorization and objectification turns to moral policing of women. When actresses Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha were recently mobbed, the silence was alarming. Where was the concern for women’s safety and dignity? Shaming women while ignoring harassment only normalises control and violence, we question this selective morality.”

Ram Gopal Varma calls Sivaji ‘uncouth’

“Insensitive, hypocritical and attention-seeking crap.. calling out @actorsivaji,” wrote Jhansi while sharing the note, and anchor Suma Kanakala referenced the Malayalam film Eko, writing, “Recently watched a film called eko which says Protection and restriction are not the same.” Several others have also called out the actor.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote: “I don’t know that fellows full name and hence I am commenting here… Hey Shivaji whatever you are, if the women in your home are willing to bear a uncouth dirty guy like you, you are welcome to moral police them ..With regard to the other women in society or film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions in where they belong.”

Sivaji apologises, claims he had no ill intent

Sivaji apologised in a video for using words like ‘daridrapu m***a’ (wretched woman) and ‘saamaan’ (assets) during his speech. He claimed he had no ill intent and stated that he only said what he said because he had recently seen actresses being mobbed.

“I should not have used unparliamentary words. I was not speaking about all women. I only said maybe actresses wouldn’t be made to feel uncomfortable if they dressed carefully. The intention wasn’t to demean anyone, but because I used such words, I sincerely apologise,” he said. The actor also claimed that, unlike how society views women today, he sees them as Goddesses.

For the unversed, at an event held in Hyderabad on Monday evening, Sivaji said, “Saamaanu kanabade dantlo em undadu amma (Clothes that show your assets don’t do anything),” while stating that actresses should dress modestly or in sarees. He also claimed people will think she's a ‘wretched woman’ if she doesn't dress like that.