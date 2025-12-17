Air hostess from Qatar shares ‘fangirl moment’ with Allu Arjun after meeting him on flight: ‘I couldn't believe my eyes’

Recently, an air hostess named Farmin Ullah from Qatar took to Instagram to post a picture after meeting Allu Arjun on a flight. Sharing her ‘fangirl moment’, Farmin also posted a glimpse of how the Pushpa star received a warm welcome on board. Take a look. Allu Arjun received a warm welcome recently while he was flying.

Qatar air hostess’ fangirl moment with Allu Arjun

Farmin posted a picture of her dressed in a dark uniform as she poses with Arjun, dressed in monochrome, inside an aeroplane. Another picture she shared shows how the Tollywood star was welcomed on board with a dessert platter and a flute of champagne.

Posting the pictures, the air hostess wrote that she froze when she first saw Arjun, given her fondness for him. She wrote, “It was just another normal flight, I was busy with my usual work, and then I turned around—and there he was, Allu Arjun standing right behind me; I froze, couldn’t believe my eyes… a true fangirl moment.”

Numerous Arjun fans left comments under the post, accompanied by heart emojis or Pushpa GIFs. The air hostess’s Instagram profile hints that she works for Qatar Airlines.

Allu Arjun’s recent vacation to Abu Dhabi with family

Arjun recently went on vacation to Abu Dhabi with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, and their children, Ayaan and Arha. His wife posted a video of their trip on her Instagram, writing, “A whole new world of culture, fun and warmth unfolded in Abu Dhabi. From new adventures to quiet moments we’ll cherish forever, @pickyourtrail and @visitabudhabi crafted an experience that was nothing short of amazing.”

Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s hit films Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). He is now shooting for a yet-to-be-titled sci-fi film with Atlee. The film also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.