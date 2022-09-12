Allu Arjun dances to Oo Antava at SIIMA 2022 afterparty, says 'Thaggedhe Le’. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun, who won the best actor award (Telugu) for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA 2022, had a blast at the afterparty, where he grooved to the hit track Oo Antava and screamed Thaggedhe Le in the microphone as he requested the DJ to keep the energy high. The 10th edition of South Indian International Awards (SIIMA) took place in Bengaluru on Saturday, where the winners for Telugu and Kannada cinema were announced. The awards event was attended by Kamal Haasan, Yash, Pooja Hegde, Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda, among many other celebs. Read more: Ranveer Singh turns into Allu Arjun fanboy at SIIMA 2022; says his iconic Pushpa dialogue, dances to Srivalli on stage

In a video shared on social media, Arjun can be seen dancing to the opening lines of the popular Pushpa: The Rise song, Oo Antava, which also featured actor Samantah Ruth Prabhu.The song was one of the biggest hit tracks of last year. As the song gets to the On Antava line, Arjun makes the DJ pause the song, and says: “Everyone has to say yes, Thaggedhe Le (his dialogue from the movie, which translates to ‘I will not bow down now’).” Arjun can be seen wearing an all-black outfit and matching shades with a chain in the clip.

Sharing the video of Arjun from the awards afterparty, one fan wrote in Telugu: “You need to work with all your heart and enjoy success with happiness.” Arjun was seen playing a lorry-driver-cum-sandalwood smuggler in Pushpa: The Rise, which released in December 2021. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide, with its Hindi version alone doing a business of over ₹100 crore. Rashmika Mandanna was seen opposite Allu Arjun in the film; she played Srivalli.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa: The Rise was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa: The Rise have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas next year. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

For the second time in a row, Allu Arjun bagged the award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) at SIIMA, this time it was for his film Pushpa - The Rise. After winning the best actor award at SIIMA 2022 on Saturday, Arjun had tweeted: “Thank you #SIIMA2022! So Blessed by the people to the best actor once again. It’s so rare that getting it once itself is a dream and when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love. Gratitude.”

