Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty's romantic comedy to release on August 4

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Telugu stars Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, will release in cinemas on August 4. The romantic comedy is directed by Mahesh Babu P and will see the two actors paired together for the first time. (Also Read: Anushka Shetty makes rare public appearance at temple after a long time, seen touching feet of elders. Watch) Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will release in cinemas on August 4

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also stars Murali Sharma, Jayasudha and Tulasi among others. It is produced by UV Creations and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Release date announcement

Naveen Polishetty took to social media to announce the release date of his film with Anushka Shetty. He shared a new poster of the two and captioned it, “And we are coming #MissShettyMrPolishetty releasing worldwide in theatres on 4th Aug 2023! It’s been a while since I have seen you guys. Can’t wait for euphoria , love and laughter in theatres again. Come with your families. We will see you there.”

About Anushka Shetty

Anushka made her debut with Puri Jagannadh's 2005 heist action thriller Super, co-starring Nagarjuna. She later appeared opposite Suriya in Hari's 2010 Tamil action film Singam. The film was later adapted into Hindi in 2011 by Rohit Shetty as Singham, that starred Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal. Anushka's biggest breakthrough was the role of Devasena, opposite Prabhas in the Baahubali franchise, directed by SS Rajamouli. She was also seen in the lead role in G Ashok's 2018 thriller Bhagamathie, that was later adapted into Hindi by the same director as Durgamati. The Hindi version starred Bhumi Pednekar that released on Prime Video India in 2020. Anushka's last release was Hemant Madhukar's 2020 thriller Nishabdam, also starring R. Madhavan.

About Naveen Polishetty

Naveen gained early recognition through his recurring appearances in the sketches created by comedy group All India Bakchod. He made his film debut with Sekhar Kammula's 2012 coming-of-age dramedy Life Is Beautiful, also starring Vijay Deverakonda. He later gained recognition for co-writing and starring in Swaroop RSJ's comedy thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

Naveen made his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's National Award-winning buddy dramedy Chhichhore (2019), also starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. Another breakthrough in Telugu cinema came with Anudeep KV's 2021 comedy Jathi Ratnalu.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON