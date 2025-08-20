Balakrishna wipes away tears, gets emotional after sister-in-law Padmaja's death

Nandamuri Padmaja, wife of NTR and Basava Rama Tarakam’s second son, Nandamuri Jayakrishna, died at age 73 on 19 August in Hyderabad. She had been unwell for some time and was rushed to the hospital before her death. Her brother-in-law, Nandamuri Balakrishna, looked emotional as he greeted people coming to pay condolences. Balakrishna looked bereaved as he greeted people who came to visit the family after sister-in-law Padmaja's death.

Balakrishna emotional after Padmaja’s death

Balakrishna received people coming to pay condolences to the family on Tuesday evening. A paparazzo posted videos taken there, and in one video, Balakrishna can be seen greeting the people arriving. In another video, he can be seen struggling to hold back tears as he gets emotional and wipes his face. Fans left supportive messages under the video, asking the actor-politician to ‘stay strong’ and sending him condolences.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, also met the family. In one video, he could be seen consoling Jayakrishna and holding him close. The politician also condoled her death on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I was deeply shocked to learn of the passing of Padmaja, the wife of my brother-in-law Nandamuri Jayakrishna and the sister of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. This incident has filled our family with sorrow. I pray to God that Padmaja’s soul finds peace.”

About Jayakrishna and Padmaja

Padmaja is the eldest daughter-in-law of NTR and Tarakam, and the sister of senior leader Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. Jayakrishna is a film producer in Tollywood. He began his career as a makeup artist and worked with stars like Krishnam Raju and Vijayashanti. He later transitioned into film production. He gained popularity for producing the 1978 film Mana Voori Pandavulu.

Jayakrishna is also the producer behind several notable projects, including Sita Ramulu, Krishnarjunulu, Manthri Gari Viyyankudu, Muddula Manavaralu, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Neekoo Naakoo Pellanta, 420, and more. Padmaja’s last rites and funeral took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday.