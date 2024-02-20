Bhamakalapam 2 review: Priyamani’s crime comedy lacks spunk and high-stakes

Bhamakalapam 2 review: The Telugu film industry once churned out gems like Money Money, Kshana Kshanam and Chantabbai. Even in 2019 when Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was released, no one had seen a film like that in Telugu for a while. But after the success of films like DJ Tillu, Raja Raja Chora and more, the genre has become a low-hanging fruit for filmmakers. This is why, it’s frustrating when Abhimanyu Tadimeti’s Bhamakalapam 2, streaming on Aha, struggles to find its footing. (Also Read: Priyamani says she is 'conscious, cautious' about her choices in Hindi cinema) A still from Bhamakalapam 2

Bhamakalapam 2 story

YouTuber Anupama (Priyamani) has vowed to mind her own business, given that her nosiness and curiosity landed her in such trouble the first time around (Bhamakalapam in 2022). She has shifted houses and made her former domestic worker Shilpa (Sharanya Pradeep) her partner-in-crime, but only to run a restaurant business. Her cooking channel is doing well. Life seems to be going smoothly, but a chipped ceiling, a cooking show, a drug peddler and a corrupt cop force her into a world of crime again.

Bhamakalapam 2 review

Bhamakalapam revolved around a Faberge egg while the sequel is about a golden rooster. Much like the previous film, Anupama finds herself in trouble due to a dead body. There are also corrupt police officers in both films. Essentially, despite its flaws, what felt refreshing and spunky the first time around begins to feel repetitive and a little boring now. It doesn’t help that Abhimanyu seems to repeat some of the same mistakes two years later, especially with the film’s runtime. The way Anupama is, it feels natural for her to find herself in trouble again. But the film doesn’t do enough to engage you.

The motley of characters

Bhamakalapam 2 is filled with numerous characters who all have a stake in the chaos. Raghu Mukherjee plays a cop called Sadanand, Seerat Kapoor plays a budding actor called Zubeida who gets an unnecessary song, Anuj Gurwara plays her husband, a CEO called Anthony Lobo, but these are not all. There is also a drug lord posing as a film distributor, another drug lord obsessed with Mahabharat, ruthless assassins who can kill with pencils, a security guard with an affinity to steal and several other characters who never get enough run time to shine.

Priyamani and Sharanya shine

Priyamani and Sharanya effortlessly pick up from where they left off. Priyamani delivers an understated performance as someone who’s cautious this time around about how her actions affect others. Sharanya is hilarious in some scenes, especially when she’s brought along on a ride she didn’t sign up for. The duo make the most of it even in ludicrous situations. Seerat also essays her role well, with her character getting a defining arc, even if you can predict where her relationship is heading.

Needed more innovativeness

Too much time is spent away from Anupama in Bhamakalapam 2 and whenever the story gets away from her, it isn’t all that interesting. After hyping up the heist, the act isn’t that innovative either. Despite the antagonist constantly manipulating Anupama, the stakes don’t seem high enough compared to her previous outing. The way she pulls the rug from under everyone and the ending feel unintentionally funny. Bhamakalapam 2 just isn’t campy enough, maybe the third part will be.

