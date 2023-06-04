Chiranjeevi reacts after reports claimed he was diagnosed with cancer: I said non-cancerous polyps were detected-removed

Actor Chiranjeevi has issued a clarification after several reports claimed that he was diagnosed with cancer and got cured after treatment. Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Chiranjeevi penned a long note saying that the reports emerged after he spoke on the need to raise awareness about cancer. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi 'leaks' pics from Bholaa Shankar song shoot in Switzerland, fans think it will be 'a good dance number') Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film Waltair Veerayya.

Chiranjeevi on reports of him being diagnosed with cancer

In his statement, written in Telugu, Chiranjeevi clarified that he undertook a test earlier in which 'non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed'. He also added that he had said if the polyps weren't removed it 'would have turned out to be cancer'. Chiranjeevi said that as several reports misquoted him it led to 'unnecessary confusion'.

I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'.

Chiranjeevi's statement

Chiranjeevi wrote, "A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer centre. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colon scope test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening."

He added, "But some media organizations did not understand this properly and started publishing web articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well-wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also, an appeal to such journalists: don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt (folded hands emoji)."

Fans'reactions

Several fans supported the actor and expressed happiness for his good health. "It's good to know everything is ok thanks to prevention. This information can help many." said a person. "Thank God you are healthy and you have to be healthy," read a comment. "Long live Chiranjeevi garu..! I hope I will meet you soon for a cup of coffee..!" wrote another person.

Chiranjeevi's projects

Fans saw Chiranjeevi last in the Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, directed by Bobby Kolli. The actor has Bholaa Shankar in the pipeline. Last month, Chiranjeevi shared some pictures from the sets of the film. The actor was filming a song in Switzerland. Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, “The song shoot for Bhola Shankar in Switzerland was a lot of fun! I can say that this song will please all the audience and more so all the fans! Let's share more soon! Until then, these are the 'little leaks' pics (sic).”

The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, which featured Ajith in the role of a doting brother with a very violent past. Chiranjeevi will essay the same role with Keerthy Suresh playing his sister. Tamannaah Bhatia has been paired with Chiranjeevi.

