Chiranjeevi, wife Surekha give a glimpse into their first class flier life as they leave for US-Europe trip. See pic

Actor Chiranjeevi, just days after the release of his latest Telugu film Acharya, has taken a break for an international holiday with his wife Surekha. On Tuesday, he shared a picture of himself with Surekha from their first class airplane seats. He revealed that he'll be travelling to the USA and Europe. Also Read: Chiranjeevi wanted his family to be like the Kapoors: ‘In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that’

Chiranjeevi wrote: “First international travel since the pandemic! About to take off to the USA & Europe for a brief holiday with Surekha after a long time. See you all soon (sic).”

Shruti Haasan commented on Chiranjeevi’s post with a heart emoji. One fan in the comments section asked Chiranjeevi to share pictures from his vacation on Instagram everyday.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya has turned out to be a huge disaster. The film, which also stars Ram Charan, was directed by Koratala Siva. Acharya, which was released amid very high expectations, has turned out tticket window, as per trade sources. As per box-office tracking portal AndhraBoxoffice, Acharya was adjudged a ‘double disaster’.

As per the report, the theatrical value of Acharya is pegged at ₹140 crore. This means the film has to do a business of ₹140 crore to enter break-even phase.

In another tweet, AndhraBoxoffice wrote: “ #Acharya is literally dead at the box-office on its 1st Monday. 4th day gross numbers are abysmally low and share is negligible (sic).”

Acharya is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. This was the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen sharing screen space together in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago. The film, which has music by Mani Sharma, also stars Pooja Hegde, Jisshu Sengupta and Sonu Sood in key roles,

