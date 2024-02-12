Eagle worldwide box office collection day 3: Ravi Teja’s film rakes in 30 crore

Eagle worldwide box office collection day 3: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Eagle hit screens last Friday on February 9 and did good business. The film made ₹30 crore worldwide in its three-day run. (Also Read: Eagle worldwide box office collection day 2: Ravi Teja film grosses over ₹20 crore) Ravi Teja in a still from Eagle

Box office collections

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared that the film did good business in its first weekend. He wrote, “ఇది మాసోడి జాతర! (What a celebration) #Eagle collects over 30 CR+ GROSS worldwide in 3 Days. Don't miss the BLOCKBUSTER ACTION ENTERTAINER on the Big Screens near you now! Book your tickets Now - https://linktr.ee/EagleBookings. #PublicBlockbusterEagle. (sic)” The film made ₹11.90 crore worldwide on its opening day and ₹9 crore on its second day.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Harish Shankar’s fiery speech at success meet

The team of Eagle, along with a few other celebs from the film industry, met the press on Sunday to celebrate the film’s success. Director Harish Shankar, who is currently directing Ravi’s Mr Bachchan, apart from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, got fiery during his speech. Calling out certain sections of the media for ‘targeting’ the film and him, he said, “People have forgotten the difference between trolling and criticism. Let’s all be kinder to each other, journalists are also part of this industry.”

About Eagle

Eagle also features Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Madhubala, Praneeta Patnaik, Ajay Ghosh and Srinivas Reddy in key roles. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner bankrolled the film. The music of the film has been composed by Davzand. In the film, Ravi plays a mysterious, feared assassin who disguises himself as a cotton farmer and aims to bring down the illegal arms trade. Anupama plays a journalist who digs into his past while Kavya plays his love interest.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place