Fans gush over video of Rashmika Mandanna's mom doting on her and taking drishti, wonder why she deleted it

Actor Rashmika Mandanna initially posted a sweet video with her mother Suman as part of her 2025 dump before deleting it. Fans, who were quick to download the cute video of the mother doting over her daughter, couldn’t help but gush over it. They also wondered why Rashmika deleted the video. Rashmika Mandanna's mother kissed her daughter and took her drishti.

Rashmika Mandanna’s mother dotes over her

In a video that fans claim Rashmika posted and deleted, her mom, Suman, can be seen hugging her tightly. But she can’t seem to stop doting even after she lets her daughter go, because Suman sweetly takes Rashmika’s drishti (nazar) and kisses her forehead. As for Rashmika, she’s smiling widely through it all and thanking her mom for showering her with love.

Fans who downloaded the video and reposted it noticed that Rashmika had put up another post, captioned, “If I were to put this year in a bunch. (red heart emoji)” without this video.

Fans wonder why she deleted the cute video

A fan who reposted the video on their Instagram wrote, “Aww, this video melted my heart. Any mother would feel so proud to have a daughter like @rashmika_mandanna.” Another commented, “Such a beautiful video...Beautiful mom nd daughter.” Redditors wondered why she deleted the video, with one of them writing, “Rashmika removed this video from her 2025 photo dump, then she reposted the whole post.” Some guessed that it was because the video was taken at her fiancé, Vijay Deverakonda’s home.

“Because this is VD’s house & Rashmika’s parents came on 29th September when rashmika was promoting Thamma in hyderabad. They came to Hyderabad for VD Rashmika’s engagement which happened on Oct 3rd in Hyderabad. She removed this because people would easily guess this is Vijay’s house,” guessed a Redditor, while another wondered, “The entire world knows about her engagement to The VD. Why play hide and seek now?!” One fan even claimed to spot Vijay, writing, “Is that VD in Blue sweatshirt and bag in the back :) :)”

About Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay and Rashmika worked in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade, but it is unknown when they began dating. Rumours of them dating first began circulating in 2020, when fans would spot Rashmika at his home or on vacation together. The couple had a hush-hush engagement ceremony in October 2025 and will get married in Udaipur in February this year, as per sources. They have yet to make a public statement about their relationship.

Last seen in Kuberaa, Thamma and The Girlfriend, Rashmika will soon star in Cocktail 2 and Mysaa.