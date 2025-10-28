Rashmika Mandanna loves her unborn kids already, is ready to go to war for them: ‘I already feel so protective’

Ahead of her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda in February, actor Rashmika Mandanna opened up about just how much she looks forward to having children someday. In an interview with Gulte, Rashmika mentioned that she feels so protective of them already and is even ready to go to war for them. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna says ‘not worth it’ to overwork without 8-hour shifts: ‘Want to focus on family life’) Rashmika Mandanna talks about her future kids ahead of wedding with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna on being a protective mother

The director of The Girlfriend, Rahul Ravindran, mentioned in an interview that as a father, he feels he needs to be alive for as long as his children need him. He mentioned that whatever Rashmika feels now, she’ll feel even more strongly when she has children.

She agreed and replied, “I’m not even a mother, but I already feel…I know I’m gonna have kids, and I love that that’s going to happen. But I already feel something so strongly for these little humans that are not even born yet. I want to do everything for them. I want to keep them so safe, so protected. And if I’m supposed to get into a war, I need to be fit enough to go to war for them. I’m already thinking about that.”

On the timeline of Rashmika’s life

Rashmika also mentioned that she has a timeline for her life, and right now, she believes in working hard and spending her thirties balancing work and family. “I always had in mind, twenty to thirty, it’s like put your head down and keep working. Because that’s what society has put in our heads. We need to make a living, we need to have our own money. I knew that thirty to forty was always going to be a work-life balance, and I have to ensure that it happens. And forty onwards, I still haven’t thought that far,” she explained.

Rashmika starred in Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma this year. The Girlfriend is releasing in theatres on November 7. She also has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa lined up. Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in a private ceremony earlier this month.