Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu film close to 100 crore in India

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu's latest outing Guntur Kaaram has seen a further dip at the box office. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, the Telugu film has collected roughly ₹11.5 crore nett on its first Thursday in India. The film is slowly heading towards the ₹100 crore mark. Guntur Kaaram is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Also read: Mahesh Babu hosts Guntur Kaaram success bash at home on Makar Sankranti Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 5: Mahesh Babu stars in the lead.

Guntur Kaaram box office report

As per the early estimates, the total earnings of Guntur Kaaram is approximately ₹94.50 crore nett at the domestic box office after five days of release. Reportedly, the film saw an occupancy of about 37.24 percent on day 5.

The film earned ₹14.1 crore on its first Monday. Tuesday's figures are even less than that. The Mahesh Babu film had a promising start with a massive opening of ₹41.3 crore nett in India. However, the numbers fell drastically to ₹13.55 crore nett on the next day and have remained steady ever since.

Guntur Kaaram box office

This film marks the third collaboration between Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu. Previously, the actor and the director worked on blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja. Besides Mahesh, Guntur Kaaram also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In the film, Mahesh plays a ‘highly inflammable’ character. The story revolves around the life of the king of the underworld of Guntur, as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city.

Mahesh Babu on Guntur Kaaram

Talking about the film, Mahesh Babu, in a post release interview, talked about his character, who is seen smoking in the film. The actor advised people not to smoke and revealed that he had migraine after smoking beedi for his scenes.

He said, "I don't smoke and won't encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi, and I got migraine. I went and told Trivikram [Srinivas] and he was thinking about what to do. Then he researched and got me this ayurvedic beedi, which I found nice. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavour. There was no tobacco in it.”

