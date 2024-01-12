Guntur Kaaram: Namrata Shirodkar says ‘let’s rock it MB' ahead of Mahesh Babu's film release release

Namrata Shirodkar is an excited wife today as her husband and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's new movie, Guntur Kaaram, releases in theatres ahead of Pongal. The actor shared her excitement on social media with a picture and pep talk to Mahesh Babu. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu to fans: ‘You are my parents, my everything from now on’) Namrata Shirodkar posts a stylish picture of Mahesh Babu

Namrata's post

Namrata took to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening and shared a still of Mahesh Babu, looking stylish in what seems to be a new picture. He's wearing a blue-tshirt, a white hoodie, and dark sunglasses. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who has done Mahesh's hair in the picture, left three fire emojis on Namrata's post. Namrata's caption stated, “Let’s rock it MB! (black hearts emojis) #gunturkaaram (red chilli emoji).”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja. After a long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie. The film was tentatively titled SSMB28.

In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two matchsticks.

The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek at its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable."

The teaser ended by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna. Last week, the trailer showcased Mahesh Babu as Ramana, who delivers dialogues and throws punches with ease. The trailer additionally indicated that Ramana's connection with his family would be emotionally charged in the film.

