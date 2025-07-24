Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film fails to beat Game Changer opening day haul

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 1: Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu hit screens on Thursday with paid premieres held on Wednesday evening. According to Sacnilk, the historical epic has collected ₹44.20 crore net in India on its opening day. Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol play the leads in the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection

As per the trade website, HHVM brought in ₹12.7 crore net in India from its premiere and ₹31.5 crore on its opening day. This is one of Pawan’s highest-grossing openings yet, as compared to his recent releases. For context, Bro made ₹30.5 crore net on day 1, while Bheemla Nayak made ₹37.15 crore. Vakeel Saab had brought in ₹40.10 crore net on its opening day.

Compared to other big releases this year, HHVM did not manage to hold up to the record that was set by his nephew Ram Charan’s film Game Changer. The film collected ₹51 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, it fares better than Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, which brought in ₹25.35 crore on day 1. Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which holds the top spot as the highest-earning Telugu film of 2025, made ₹23 crore, while Dhanush’s Kuberaa brought in ₹14.75 crore.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Unlike his other films, Pawan took part in the promotions of HHVM, as it was in production for five long years due to COVID-19 and his political commitments. AM Rathnam produced the film with music by MM Keeravaani.

Pawan plays an outlaw named Veera Mallu in the film, Nidhhi Agerwal plays a Devadasi named Panchami, and Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb. HHVM was released to high expectations and lukewarm reviews. The film has been criticised for its shoddy storyline and VFX. It ends by setting up the story for a sequel.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “HHVM had the potential to be a fun story about an outlaw who’s street smart but can be hoodwinked given the right circumstances. It might also work as the story of a larger-than-life saviour who is looking out for the country's goodwill. Instead, what you get is a mishmash of both that gets tiring as the film progresses.”