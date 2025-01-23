Menu Explore
Israeli hostages get heartfelt tribute at Tel Aviv drag festival

Reuters |
Jan 23, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Israeli hostages get heartfelt tribute at Tel Aviv drag festival

By Emily Rose

Israeli hostages get heartfelt tribute at Tel Aviv drag festival
Israeli hostages get heartfelt tribute at Tel Aviv drag festival

TEL AVIV, - Yellow ribbons of solidarity with Israel's Gaza hostages featured alongside colourful performances at Tel Aviv's drag festival that opened this week, days after a ceasefire brought hope of the captives' return.

The ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militant group came into effect on Sunday, with the first three hostages released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. Some 30 more of the 94 hostages who remain in the enclave are meant to be freed over the next five weeks.

"I think we can continue our lives, we can continue celebrating," said the show's host, Kimberly Swan. "But the most important thing right now in our country is to bring our hostages back home."

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. It was the country's deadliest day and the pain it inflicted on Israelis still endures.

"It always feels like something is missing," said performer Joanna Russ. "Like our brothers and sisters are not next to us."

Israel's 15-month offensive in Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, health authorities there say, and laid waste to the enclave. Israel has faced fierce international criticism, including among artists around the world, for its campaign.

Some performers at the festival in freewheeling Tel Aviv said they hoped to rekindle ties with drag performers abroad. "We are here to say we miss the queens and we hope they don't have a stigma about us," performer Nona Chalant said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

