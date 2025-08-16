Jagapathi Babu hits back at criticism of ‘boring’ Telugu cinema ruined by nepotism: ‘Don't watch it then’

Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu uploaded a video called Preminchukundham Randi (let us love) on YouTube in which he addressed fan queries and comments on his life, career and Tollywood. When a fan commented that Telugu cinema was ‘boring’ and that nepotism in the industry was hindering new talent from succeeding, here’s how he responded. Jagapathi Babu uploaded a video titled Preminchukundham Randi in which he addressed fan questions and comments.

Jagapathi Babu on Telugu cinema being ‘boring’ and nepotism

Jagapathi read the comment out loud and stated that he does not agree with either statement made by the fan. He said, “If Telugu cinema is boring, don’t watch it then.” The actor then addressed the nepotism comment, talking of how being producer-director VB Rajendra Prasad opened doors for him, but he had to struggle to sustain.

He said, “It's not true that nepotism is stopping new talent from entering the film industry. You see so many new actors thriving on OTT and in small films today, and how some kids from film families don't succeed. Take me for example, I am from a film family, and it did not help me with anything other than to enter the industry. I have to struggle to sustain myself.”

Tollywood’s biggest stars hail from film families like Konidela, Allu, Akkineni, Ghattamaneni, Daggubati, and more. While actors like the late NTR, ANR, Krishna, or Chiranjeevi were pioneers in films, their children and other family members have followed in their footsteps to become the film industry’s biggest stars today.

About Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi has worked primarily in Telugu films but also in a few Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. He debuted as a lead with the 1989 film Simha Swapnam and tasted success in the 1990s and early 2000s. After seeing the lead roles dry up, he turned to playing antagonist roles, starring in the 2014 Balakrishna-starrer Legend. He has had a second innings in cinema since then. Last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jagapathi will soon star in Peddi with Ram Charan.