Janhvi Kapoor praises Telugu film industry's work culture amid 8-hour workday debate: ‘Respect for everyone’

As anticipation grows around Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Peddi, the actor has shared her thoughts on the work culture she experienced in the Telugu film industry. During a recent appearance on The Newshour on Times Now, Janhvi reflected on the differences between film sets in Mumbai and the South, revealing that the structured and disciplined approach of Telugu productions particularly stood out to her. The actor, who will be seen in her second Telugu outing after Jr. NTR starrer Devara: Part 1, praised the industry's emphasis on maintaining healthy work schedules and ensuring that everyone on set is treated with equal consideration. Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma in the Telugu sports drama Peddi.

Respect for working hours stood out Speaking about her experience working in Telugu cinema, Janhvi said one of the biggest differences she noticed was how seriously schedules are followed on set. She said, “What I really appreciate about specifically the Telugu film industry is their respect for everyone's working hours. Not just the actors but also the technicians and the crew members.”

Elaborating on the work culture, Janhvi said even basic aspects of the shooting schedule are handled thoughtfully. According to the actor, cast and crew members are given enough time to eat properly, unwind and recharge before returning to work. She revealed that a typical break allows around 40 minutes for lunch, followed by some time to relax or even take a short nap before resuming the day’s shoot.

A different experience from Mumbai film sets Janhvi also reflected on how working schedules can sometimes vary in the Hindi film industry. While she acknowledged that every production operates differently, she admitted that boundaries around working hours are not always consistently maintained. “Sometimes that is compromised back home,” she added.

The actor further explained that Telugu productions tend to be more disciplined even during night shoots. She said, “A night shoot always ends at 2 am, so you're rested. So I think they're very particular about things like that. In Mumbai, I guess it depends on the film set you're on. But I will say, if I can say so, there are little more pre-planned (things), can I say in Mumbai?”

Reflecting on her experience, Janhvi shared that long shooting days were uncommon during her Telugu film projects. She recalled working 12-hour shifts only on a handful of occasions, adding that most filming schedules were carefully planned and typically wrapped within nine to ten hours. According to the actor, the structured approach made the work environment feel more balanced and sustainable for everyone involved.

Janhvi Kapoor's statement comes after debate around working hours began a few months ago. Deepika Padukone exited Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel over film industry working hours, and her recent decisions have sparked intense conversation across the fraternity. While several actors have publicly divided on the issue, some defending the demanding nature of Bollywood sets and others calling for stricter labor reforms, the discussion has found a new voice in Janhvi Kapoor.

All eyes on Peddi Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the large-scale sports action drama stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyamma. The ensemble cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Divyenndu.

The film’s music is being composed by A. R. Rahman, adding further anticipation around the project. Reports suggest the film is mounted on a massive scale, making it one of the most ambitious Telugu releases of the year with a massive budget of ₹350 crore.