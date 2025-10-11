Jr NTR attends brother-in-law Nithiin's wedding with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and kids, performs jiju duties. Watch

Telugu superstar Jr NTR recently attended his brother-in-law Narne Nithiin’s wedding to Lakshmi Shivani Talluri in Hyderabad, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their children. Several videos and photos from the event surfaced online, showing Jr NTR performing his jiju duties and blessing the newlywed couple. Jr NTR attends brother-in-law's wedding in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR attends brother-in-law's wedding

On October 10, Narne Nithiin tied the knot with Lakshmi Shivani Talluri in a grand traditional ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and family members. In one of the viral videos, Jr NTR and his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, were seen performing rituals, showering the newlyweds with flowers, and offering their blessings. The actor was also spotted posing with the couple and warmly greeting the guests.

Another heartwarming video captured Jr NTR playfully teasing his son Bhargav by pinching his cheeks before running away, followed by Bhargav adorably complaining to his mother. The actor looked dashing in a light brown kurta-pyjama paired with an off-white shimmery prince coat, while his wife elegantly twinned with him in a matching saree.

Lakshmi Shivani Talluri is the daughter of Venkata Krishna Prasad Talluri, who hails from a family closely connected to the illustrious Daggubati clan, which includes industry icons Venkatesh and Suresh Babu. Owing to these ties, Rana Daggubati, along with his wife, Naga Chaitanya, and Venkatesh Daggubati, also attended the wedding to bless the newlyweds. A video from the event also showed Jr NTR sharing a light-hearted conversation with Venkatesh.

Jr NTR’s upcoming project

Jr NTR was last seen in War 2, which marked his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra's YRF, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, collecting around ₹364.35 crore worldwide.

He will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s yet-untitled project, which was announced on Jr NTR’s birthday in 2022 and began filming earlier this year. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 25 June 2026.