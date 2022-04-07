Jr NTR jokes SS Rajamouli is under a lot of pressure to make RRR sequel: 'If he doesn't, you will kill him'

Jr NTR, one of the two leads of SS Rajamouli's recent release RRR has said there should be a sequel to the blockbuster, much on the lines of the filmmaker's hit franchise Baahubali. In fact, the actor joked that there is already so much pressure on the filmmaker about a sequel that he may end up making one even if he doesn't want to. RRR also stars Ram Charan in the lead, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles. Also read: Ram Charan slams reporter’s question about dominating Jr NTR in RRR

The period action drama is closing in on earning ₹1000 crore at the global box office, a mark no Indian film has reached post-pandemic. The film's Hindi version alone has reportedly collected close to ₹200 crore at the box office.

During a special event to celebrate the film's success on Wednesday, Jr NTR--also known as Tarak--said fans' demand for a sequel is fair. "I'm pretty sure that if he (Rajamouli) doesn't make (a sequel), you're going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don't know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2," the actor told reporters.

His co-star Ram Charan said that for now he feels content and is glad that the film could release after a series of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "Of course, we all will be delighted again if Rajamouli sir thinks of RRR 2," he added.

SS Rajamouli said he is still trying to "cool off from the heat which the movie generated". He told reporters, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it'll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That'll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have.”

At the event, Ram Charan became slightly annoyed when a journalist implied he had overshadowed his co-star in the film. When a reporter asked Ram Charan about walking away with all the accolades, he said, “No ma'am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

The success press event was organised by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, which acquired the north India theatrical rights and all languages digital and satellite rights for RRR. It was also attended by Aamir Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, among others.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Produced by D V V Entertainment, RRR released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)

