Jr. NTR, KGF director Prashanth Neel celebrate their wedding anniversaries together, make their fans go 'aww'. See pics

Actor Jr NTR and KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel are all set to join hands for a new project soon. Even before commencing work on their project, the duo has started to bond by celebrating their wedding anniversaries together. Jr NTR, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, took to Instagram to share a picture from their celebration.

Sharing the picture, Jr. NTR wrote: “When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration.#newbeginnings (sic).”

Fans in the comments section wished for the official announcement of their first project. One fan wrote: “Hope historical announcement will be announced soon (sic)," while another one said, “Aww.”

KGF 2 cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who was also part of the celebrations, took to Twitter to share another picture. He wrote: “Anniversary love birds. Wishing the both couple (sic).”

Anniversary love birds ❤️❤️ wishing the both couple. @prashanth_neel pic.twitter.com/BdEpXnGGEx — Bhuvan Gowda (@bhuvangowda84) May 5, 2022

Before working together on their project, Prashanth will complete remaining portion of Prabhas-starrer Salaar, while Jr NTR will complete his project with filmmaker Trivikram next.

Both Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are currently basking in the success of their films RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, respectively. The two films have grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide and continue their successful run in cinemas all over.

In SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr NTR was seen alongside Ram Charan for the first time. He played a character called Bheem, who is the protector of a local tribe.

On the success of RRR, Jr NTR said in an interview with Film Companion that it’s well deserved as they went through hell to complete the project. “It wasn't easy shooting for RRR, and the long wait for the release made it even more frustrating. We went through hell as it was very demanding for us as actors. But our efforts have paid off as the film is being celebrated everywhere and the country is loving it.”

