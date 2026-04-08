Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film facing delay, shoot cancellations due to look issue? Makers set the record straight
On Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers took to X to set the record straight about Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's project, tentatively called NTR Neel.
Amid growing buzz around Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR’s upcoming collaboration, recent reports suggested that the film, tentatively called #NTRNeel, has been temporarily stalled to perfect the superstar’s multiple looks in the high-octane entertainer. However, the makers have now stepped in to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours, confirming that the project is very much on track.
Mythri Movie Makers clarifies
Earlier this week, Gulte reported that the NTR and Prashanth Neel film is on a “short break”. “The movie was to shoot for a major schedule this month, but then, it got halted. Apparently, there are multiple looks of the actor in the film, and this new schedule was to have a new look. But then, both NTR and Neel were not satisfied with the Look they achieved, and so, they decided to pause the schedule. Both of them are on the same page as far as the movie is concerned. They want nothing but the best even if that means the movie is delayed,” the report stated.
On Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight. The production house said there is no truth to the buzz about the look or the shoot schedule being axed.
“There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel,” the post read.
What we know about the film
After delivering back-to-back pan-India hits with KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar: Part 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel is now gearing up for what is being touted as his most ambitious project yet. The yet-untitled film with Jr NTR in the lead is already creating buzz, with fans popularly referring to it as ‘NTR Neel’. Some reports are calling the film Dragon.
Some time back, a source told Hindustan Times that the film has 'no budget constraints'. “He feels that now is the right time, as he no longer has budget constraints and has also managed to bring on board his favourite actor, Jr NTR, to play the lead. Prashanth Neel is extremely happy with how the film is shaping up and says it is progressing beyond what he had even imagined,” said the source. Earlier, reports had claimed that the film may be titled Dragon, but the film's team has not confirmed that.
The film went on floors on August 9 last year with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The makers even announced last year that it would be released in June 2026, but since then, there has been no update on the film.
Jr NTR was most recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The film received mixed reviews and has grossed ₹350 crore worldwide on a ₹400 crore budget.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.