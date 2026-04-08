Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film facing delay, shoot cancellations due to look issue? Makers set the record straight

Amid growing buzz around Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR’s upcoming collaboration, recent reports suggested that the film, tentatively called #NTRNeel, has been temporarily stalled to perfect the superstar’s multiple looks in the high-octane entertainer. However, the makers have now stepped in to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours, confirming that the project is very much on track. Jr NTR is collaborating with KGF-fame director Prashanth Neel for the first time.

Mythri Movie Makers clarifies Earlier this week, Gulte reported that the NTR and Prashanth Neel film is on a “short break”. “The movie was to shoot for a major schedule this month, but then, it got halted. Apparently, there are multiple looks of the actor in the film, and this new schedule was to have a new look. But then, both NTR and Neel were not satisfied with the Look they achieved, and so, they decided to pause the schedule. Both of them are on the same page as far as the movie is concerned. They want nothing but the best even if that means the movie is delayed,” the report stated.

On Wednesday, Mythri Movie Makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight. The production house said there is no truth to the buzz about the look or the shoot schedule being axed.

“There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel,” the post read.