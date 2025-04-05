Jr NTR roguishly pinches brother-in-law Narne Nithiin at success event of MAD Square; see his reaction

Actor Jr NTR attended an event celebrating the success of his brother-in-law, actor Narne Nithiin’s recent film MAD Square in Hyderabad. A video shot by a paparazzo shows Jr NTR roguishly pinching Nithiin when they’re posing for photographs, making him jump. (Also Read: Jr NTR indirectly confirms doing a film with Nelson Dilipkumar under Naga Vamsi's production: ‘We'll do something soon’) Jr NTR and Narne Nithiin posed for photos together when the former pinched the latter.

Jr NTR pinches Narne Nithiin at MAD Square event

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Jr NTR can be seen smiling wide as he presents Nithiin with a shield, celebrating the success of his recent release. When they pose for photographs together, he pretends to pat him on the back and pinches his torso instead. Nithiin jumps up in shock, rubs his torso and walks away as Jr NTR can’t stop grinning. Director Trivikram Srinivas can also be seen interacting with them.

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “Some one said :- Lion la personality child la mentality you are Unique NTR Anna (Someone said NTR brother has the personality of a lion and mentality of a child).” Another made a reference to Prakash Raj’s famous dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri, writing, “Gillitey gillichukovaali (Get pinched in silence if I want to pinch you).” One fan called him ‘Chilipi Tiger’ (naughty), and others left laughter emojis under the video.

About MAD Square

Directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Haarika Suryadevara and Naga Vamsi, MAD Square is the sequel to the 2023 hit film MAD. Starring Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, Vishnu Oi, and Sunil in lead roles, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. According to the makers, the film that was released in theatres on March 28 collected ₹74 crore gross worldwide.

Jr NTR also teased a future collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar and producer Vamsi at the event. He said, “If I talk about Vamsi too much maybe he'll get dishti (evil eye). He has gotten used to good happening to him. We're about to do something soon. He will announce it soon when he can. The day we announce it, I'll let Vamsi deal with you (his fans).”