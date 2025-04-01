Furious Naga Vamsi challenges media to boycott him after MAD Square release: ‘Don't review, take my ads, interviews’

Producer Naga Vamsi held a press conference in Hyderabad to discuss his latest release, MAD Square, a sequel to the 2023 hit MAD. He lost his cool while mentioning how some reviews pointed out that the film wasn’t as good as its predecessor or questioned whether it was doing well at the box office. (Also Read: Internet says it's the ‘funniest thing ever’ for Naga Vamsi to believe there's no nepotism in Tollywood) Producer Naga Vamsi lost his cool while promoting his film MAD Square.

Naga Vamsi challenges media to boycott him

Vamsi claimed that the people who claimed that MAD Square was only doing well because Robinhood received a lukewarm response were wrong. “Do people not know what they like and don’t like, or do you (reviewers) know it all? We need to learn to co-exist in the film industry. Your websites and YouTube channels run because we give you content and interviews. We give you ads too, so try not to kill cinema because you also exist because of this industry,” he said sarcastically.

After it was pointed out that actors and technicians from the film industry also give interviews or news only because it helps promote them or their films, he argued, “Dammunte mani pareyandi…ban cheyyandi. (I dare you to ban me) Ban me and my films, don’t review them and don’t take my ads. Let’s see how it’ll work then. I will still have a way to promote my films; I will take that headache. But how will you run? You exist because the industry does.”

The producer also asked the audience not to take reviews seriously, claiming, “I didn’t point this out before, but a review is a personal opinion. It's not like an election result where majority opinion is taken. If a man fights at home with his wife and gives a bad review because of that, it's not a surprise. Don't believe reviews. Everyone liked Lucky Baskhar, but reviewers didn't praise it.” He also challenged the media to prove otherwise, claiming that the film collected ₹69.4 crore gross worldwide since its release on March 28.

Recent work

MAD Square stars Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin and Priyanka Jawalkar in lead roles. Kalyan Shankar directs the film. Vamsi’s production house, Sithara Entertainments, will also back Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom. He’s also backing Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya, Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro in Telugu.