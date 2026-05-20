Jr NTR scolds security team for misbehaving with fans during birthday gathering outside his residence in Hyderabad

As Jr NTR celebrated his 43rd birthday on May 20, the superstar delighted fans with a special midnight appearance outside his Hyderabad residence, where hundreds had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of him. A new video from the celebrations has now surfaced online, showing Jr NTR seemingly pulling up his security personnel over their rude behaviour towards fans during the gathering. Jr NTR turned 43 on May 20.

Jr NTR gets upset with his security team The atmosphere outside Jr NTR’s Hyderabad residence was electric on May 20 as hundreds of fans gathered to celebrate the superstar’s 43rd birthday. Hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor, supporters waited outside his home late into the night, and Jr NTR did not disappoint.

The actor stepped out to greet the cheering crowd and waved warmly at fans. The actor stepped out to greet fans from behind a steel barricade, surrounded by his security team. He was spotted wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Several videos of Jr NTR greeting fans outside his residence have since surfaced on social media. One video that has particularly caught fans’ attention shows Jr NTR seemingly losing his cool at members of his security team.

In the video, Jr NTR appears visibly upset as he seemingly reprimands one of his security personnel for behaving rudely with fans.

At one point in the video, as some fans tried to move closer to Jr NTR, his security team stepped in to stop them, prompting the actor to express his displeasure at the personnel. “All this chaos happened because of you," the actor is heard saying in the video.