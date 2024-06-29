Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film makes 213.66 crore in India

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27. The film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan made ₹213.66 crore in India in all languages in its three-day run, according to sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer registers over 50% drop) Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3: Prabhas in a still from the film.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 3

Kalki 2898 AD made ₹95.3 crore on its opening day and ₹57.6 crore on Friday in all languages in India. The film saw an increase in collections on Saturday, making ₹60.76 crore on Saturday, taking the total up to ₹213.66 crore. The film has also been doing well at the box office worldwide, earning ₹298.5 crore in two days. It remains to be seen how the film will fare on Sunday. Kalki 2898 AD released in all south Indian languages and Hindi in 2D and 3D.

Kamal Haasan on Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal talked about the film at a press conference after its release and said, “We have been seeing many signifiers that Indian cinema is moving towards global entertainment, and Kalki 2898 AD is one among them. Nag Ashwin carefully handled the subject of mythology without any religious bias. Across the world, only Japan, China, and Greek civilisations can come close to the Indian heritage of storytelling. Ashwin has chosen stories from that and executed it with much patience by bringing everyone together.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

In the film, Prabhas plays Bhairava, Deepika plays SUM-80, Amitabh plays Ashwatthama and Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin. The film also stars Disha Patani as Roxie and sees cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Faria Abdullah and others. The film takes place 6000 after the Kurukshetra war in Mahabharata. Before the film's release, the filmmakers held a pre-release event in Mumbai and unveiled a custom-made vehicle called Bujji at an event in Hyderabad.