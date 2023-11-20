Karthika Nair weds Rohit: Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Revathi and others attend the wedding

Actor Karthika Nair, daughter of actor Radha, tied the knot with her fiance Rohit Menon in a star-studded ceremony in Kerala on Sunday. “Our Royal fairytale Begins. Blessed and grateful,” wrote Karthika on her social media, sharing a sweet picture of Rohit kissing her on her forehead ahead of the ceremony. Chiranjeevi, Radhika, Jackie Shroff at Karthika's wedding(X)

In the picture, the actor can be seen dressed in red bridal wear while her fiance opted for an outfit in cream colour. A few days before the wedding, Karthika introduced her fiance to the world, sharing loving pictures with him and writing, “Meeting you was Destiny. Falling for you was just sheer magic. Countdown for our forever begins.” (Also Read: Chiranjeevi, Raja Kumari dance to Jawan song at Diwali party, fans called it ‘absolutely insane moment’. Watch)

A starry guest list

In attendance at the wedding ceremony were not just Karthika’s family members, but also celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Radhika and Revathi. Radhika took to X to share pictures from the wedding, featuring Chiranjeevi, Revathi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Bhagyaraj and Poornima, writing, “Celebrating @KarthikaNair9 and Rohit wedding in Trivandrum , with our #radha and family, @KChiruTweets @revathitweets @hasinimani @UngalKBhagyaraj and Poornima.” Also doing rounds on social media were selfies guests had clicked with Jackie Shroff at the wedding. Apart from attending the wedding, it looks like the stars had a memorable reunion with their contemporaries and friends.

All about Radha

Radha, who was born as Udaya Chandrika in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala was a popular actor in the 80s. She quit acting after she married hotelier Rajasekaran Nair in 1991. She has two daughters and a son from the marriage. In Telugu, she acted in numerous films alongside NTR, ANR, Krishnam Raju, Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and others.

Following her mom’s footsteps

Karthika followed in her mother’s footsteps and had a dream debut with the 2009 Naga Chaitanya-starrer Josh. The film was both the actors’ debut and failed to perform at the box office. She went on to act in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films also later in her career. The 2015 film Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai was the last in her filmography. She later switched to television and acted in the 2017 show Aarambh.

