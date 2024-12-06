Keerthy Suresh reaches Goa with her boyfriend Antony Thattil for wedding. See pic

Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her relationship with long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil official by tying the knot with him in a ceremony in Goa. The actor has already arrived in Goa, where the wedding festivities are scheduled to take place later this month. Also read: Keerthy Suresh confirms Goa wedding with boyfriend Antony Thattil, seeks blessing at Tirupati temple. Watch Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil will get married on December 12.

Keerthy Suresh reaches Goa

According to an update on Instagram, the actor along with her boyfriend has reached Goa. One of Keerthy’s friends shared the flight tickets of Antony, Keerthy, and some other close friends from Chennai to Goa with the hashtag ‘#KAwedding’. The picture was re-posted by Keerthy on her own Instagram Stories.

In the picture, the flight tickets show a journey from Chennai airport to Goa.

The Insta Story.

In another story, Keerthy’s friend shared a video from a stay with rain in the backdrop. It seemed to be from Goa. Sharing the story, she wrote, '#KAwedding’, which is the hashtag being used for the wedding.

Wedding invite leaked

This comes just a day after the couple's wedding invite emerged on social media and went viral. According to the wedding invitation shared by a user on X, Keerthy will tie the knot with Antony on December 12.

The wedding invite reads: “It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh Kumar.”

The wedding is believed to be attended by the couple's family and close friends.

About the couple

Earlier this month, Keerthy made her relationship with her long-time boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil Insta official by sharing the first picture with him. In the picture, clicked during Diwali, Antony Thattil lit up a firecracker and held it up high.

Keerthy stood next to him with her hand on his shoulder. Both of them looked at the sky with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wrote, "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis)."

Antony is from Kochi, Kerala, and owns one of the state’s prominent resort chains.